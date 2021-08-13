Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 11,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 42,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIIF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05.

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.