OST Price Tops $0.0106 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 56.2% against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $8.07 million and $345,630.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00887766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00105847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043644 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

