Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTKY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$3.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

