Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 703.0% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

