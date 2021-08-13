Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report $690.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $719.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.30 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $731.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,735 shares of company stock worth $1,192,475. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

