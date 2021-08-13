Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 609,818 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

