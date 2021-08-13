Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.
In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
