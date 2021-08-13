Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OVV. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $24.73 on Friday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.