Oxygen Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $90.72 million and $860,590.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,457,237 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.