PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.11. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

