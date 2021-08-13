Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Up 0.7%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 1,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52.

About Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.