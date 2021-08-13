PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $57.09

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.09, but opened at $59.20. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $59.57, with a volume of 23,069 shares traded.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.
The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after buying an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after acquiring an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
