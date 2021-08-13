PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $57.09

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.09, but opened at $59.20. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $59.57, with a volume of 23,069 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after buying an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after acquiring an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

