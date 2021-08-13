Pallapay (PALLA) Price Hits $0.0862 on Exchanges

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $524,052.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00139953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00156055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,740.53 or 1.00002205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.76 or 0.00860410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

