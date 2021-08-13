Pamp Network Reaches One Day Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

