PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $4.35 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $20.76 or 0.00043602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $4.35 billion and approximately $384.15 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.21 or 0.00886619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00105097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 209,272,066 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

