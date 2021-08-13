Pangolin (PNG) Price Up 19.2% This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and approximately $741,780.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00140757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00155859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,774.85 or 1.00212179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00858868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

