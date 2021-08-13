Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($36.58). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 2,780 ($36.32), with a volume of 27,735 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,688.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 28.70 and a current ratio of 28.70.

Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.