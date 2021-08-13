Parachute (PAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $405,898.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $405,898.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00063038 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,196,269 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.