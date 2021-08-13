Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in July

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PRGNF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 209,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

