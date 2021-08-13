Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$14.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.96 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.03%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

