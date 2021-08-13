Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.06.

PLC stock traded down C$0.55 on Friday, reaching C$36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,751. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$26.44 and a 52 week high of C$37.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$89.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

