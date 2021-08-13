Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLC. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.56.

Shares of TSE:PLC traded down C$0.31 on Friday, reaching C$37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,806. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$26.44 and a 52-week high of C$37.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

