ParkinGo Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $513.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,724.57 or 1.00016749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00032028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

