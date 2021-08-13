Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

PKIUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Parkland has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

