PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $75.03 million and $4.85 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

