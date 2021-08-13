Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading Up 4.9%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 2,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 398,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PASG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Passage Bio by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Passage Bio by 3,698.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 187,281 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.