Patron (PAT) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $3,848.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00891424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00106243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

