PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.07. PAVmed shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 63,218 shares.
The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $531.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.31.
About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).
