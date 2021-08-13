PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.07. PAVmed shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 63,218 shares.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,502 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter worth about $67,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter worth about $319,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 11.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 20.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $531.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.31.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

