PAYCENT (PYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $239.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $147,218.84 and $239.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

