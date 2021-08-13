Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.51 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.