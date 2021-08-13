PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $154,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.91. 4,093,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

