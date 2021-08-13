PayPie (PPP) Price Hits $0.0238

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $288.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PayPie

PayPie is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

