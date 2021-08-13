PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £95,400 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($124,640.71).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £124.74 ($162.97).

On Monday, May 24th, Nick Wiles acquired 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £124.11 ($162.15).

LON:PAY traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 642 ($8.39). The company had a trading volume of 204,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 590.03. The firm has a market cap of £441.17 million and a P/E ratio of 20.22. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 680 ($8.88).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is 1.00%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

