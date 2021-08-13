PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) versus Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Head to Head Review

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares PCCW and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 28.33% 23.92% 10.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCCW and Tele2 AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.91 billion 0.85 -$131.48 million N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.39 $807.47 million $0.57 12.89

Tele2 AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PCCW.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PCCW and Tele2 AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 0 5 2 0 2.29

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats PCCW on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and Internet of things solutions, such as connectivity solutions, APN/VPN connections, SIM cards, professional services, and education and training services. It has operations in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Germany. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

