Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.30. The company had a trading volume of 115,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,844. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.51 and a 12-month high of $243.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.95.

