Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 168.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.53. The company had a trading volume of 292,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,112. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $112.21 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

