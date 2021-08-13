Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,877,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

