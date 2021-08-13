Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 7.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.06. The firm has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.