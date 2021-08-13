Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Purchases 47,920 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

