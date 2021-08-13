Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,551,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.72. 245,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

