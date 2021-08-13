Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.