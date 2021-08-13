PEAKDEFI Tops 1-Day Volume of $685,633.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $100.78 million and $685,633.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 779,967,073 coins and its circulating supply is 334,677,450 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

