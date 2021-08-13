Peanut Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $161,828.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00887766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00105847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,268,272 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

