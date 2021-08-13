Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 932,891 shares valued at $104,286,048. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.93. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

