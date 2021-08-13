Penbrook Management LLC Buys Shares of 124,830 Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Intellicheck at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Intellicheck by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 88,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,476. The stock has a market cap of $159.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.67 and a beta of 1.86. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

