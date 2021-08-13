Penbrook Management LLC Grows Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 14.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,997. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

