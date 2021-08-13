Penbrook Management LLC Raises Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 127,848 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE EAF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 956,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,415. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 125.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

