Pendle Reaches Market Cap of $16.97 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Pendle has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and $427,981.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00140471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00151525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.55 or 0.99974020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.09 or 0.00853450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

