Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

