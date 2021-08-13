Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Trading Up 1.1%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) shares traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

