People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,658 shares during the quarter. People’s United Financial accounts for about 2.9% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 1.13% of People’s United Financial worth $82,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 68,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,303. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

